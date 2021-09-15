BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.76 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ameren by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,912,000 after purchasing an additional 448,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,467,000 after purchasing an additional 169,244 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,040 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

