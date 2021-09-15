BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

TSN opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

