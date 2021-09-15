BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 71,158 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

