Brokerages Anticipate CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCCS. Evercore ISI began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.29 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

