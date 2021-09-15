Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to post $777.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $789.90 million and the lowest is $766.06 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $659.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $2,270,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.48. 1,680,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,224. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 212.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

