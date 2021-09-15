Brokerages Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to post sales of $328.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.14 million and the highest is $361.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $307.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.18. 93,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,026. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $54.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $813,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.