Brokerages Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. HealthEquity posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

HealthEquity stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.20. 25,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,279. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,188.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.80.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

