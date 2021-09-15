Brokerages Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Post $1.55 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,868 shares of company stock worth $9,598,929 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $106.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day moving average is $95.46.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

