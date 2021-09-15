Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $792.64 Million

Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will report $792.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $918.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $736.80 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $496.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.53. 121,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,089. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $287,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,084.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,177,000 after acquiring an additional 138,642 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

