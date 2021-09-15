Brokerages Expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will report $2.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. Trinseo posted earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.95) earnings per share.

TSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of TSE stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,819. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter worth $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter worth $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 11,453.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

