Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $225.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

