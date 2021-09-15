Brokerages Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Price Target at C$9.10

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

ACB traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,410. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.39. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

