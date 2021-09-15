Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) PT at $86.80

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.80.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $97.16.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after acquiring an additional 472,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,456,000 after acquiring an additional 98,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

