Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price at $86.80

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after purchasing an additional 472,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $97.16.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

