Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Target Price at $27.00

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -608.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Cameco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 1,685.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,223 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

