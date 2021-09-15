Brokerages Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) PT at $57.33

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

