Brokerages Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target at $441.32

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $441.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

