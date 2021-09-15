Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) PT at GBX 394.44

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 394.44 ($5.15).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 397.40 ($5.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 411.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 721.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.