Brokerages Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Price at $644.12

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $644.12.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB opened at $584.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $569.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

