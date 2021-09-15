Brokerages Set TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT at $45.40

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $56,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,352 shares of company stock worth $1,566,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $858.83 million, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 2.01. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

