Brokers Offer Predictions for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($9.43) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($9.68). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

BHVN opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.81.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.0% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

