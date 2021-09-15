Brokers Set Expectations for Sealed Air Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296,889 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,940,000 after acquiring an additional 206,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

