Brokers Set Expectations for UiPath Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of UiPath in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the healthcare company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UiPath from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $55.89 on Monday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $416,271. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,052 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

