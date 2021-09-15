Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 114.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,130,000 after buying an additional 576,430 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $46,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brunswick by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after buying an additional 372,764 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $30,976,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 27.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after buying an additional 282,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $97.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,684. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

