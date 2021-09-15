Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 74.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,599 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after purchasing an additional 185,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 27.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after buying an additional 282,358 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 5.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,048,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

