Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

BMTC opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $775.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

