BTIG Research Begins Coverage on BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.67.

BLU stock opened at C$7.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$551.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$8.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.52.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

