BTIG Research Cuts RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Price Target to $16.00

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) had its target price dropped by analysts at BTIG Research from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 221.93% from the company’s previous close.
RDHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $5,163,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $3,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
