BTIG Research Cuts RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Price Target to $16.00

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) had its target price dropped by analysts at BTIG Research from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 221.93% from the company’s previous close.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.47.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $5,163,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $3,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.