BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of BTRS stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.82. 10,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,724. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.30.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 74,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 and sold 3,715,944 shares worth $43,584,792.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $36,024,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

