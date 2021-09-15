Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after acquiring an additional 204,451 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 75.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,165,000 after acquiring an additional 174,393 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 736,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,927,000 after buying an additional 130,843 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 27.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 562,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

