Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 422.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $64,000.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

