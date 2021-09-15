Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 109.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $26,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $82.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75.

