Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

