Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 32,956 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $38,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

IWB stock opened at $249.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

