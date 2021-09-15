Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 119,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,718,220 shares.The stock last traded at $118.64 and had previously closed at $114.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

