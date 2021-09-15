Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$41.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$39.25. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.17.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$36.83 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

