Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFP. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.33.

TSE CFP traded down C$1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,538. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1.90. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$14.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

