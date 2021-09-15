Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.53

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.53 and traded as high as C$2.61. Canopy Rivers shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 984,044 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Rivers from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a P/E ratio of 72.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.53.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

