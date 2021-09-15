CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $39,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CarParts.com stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $863.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.62 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

