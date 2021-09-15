CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez Sells 3,584 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $63,400.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $863.65 million, a PE ratio of -275.62 and a beta of 2.69.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. On average, analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.