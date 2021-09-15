carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) to Issue $0.72 Dividend

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7153 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

carsales.com stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. carsales.com has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

