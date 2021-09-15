carVertical 24 Hour Volume Hits $108,780.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $108,780.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, carVertical has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00149678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.69 or 0.00812189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00046714 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CV) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

