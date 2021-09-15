Cat Token (CAT) Price Hits $0.0426

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Cat Token has a total market cap of $278,214.35 and approximately $1,999.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cat Token

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

