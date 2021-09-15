Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.