Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 377.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 742,575 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,385,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STKL opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $989.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

