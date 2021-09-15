Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 191,934 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,313 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NYSE:IRM opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.