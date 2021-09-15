Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $462,000 Investment in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after buying an additional 61,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

