Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $274.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.85. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $164.03 and a 12 month high of $276.46.

