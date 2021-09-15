Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

CAML has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Wednesday. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 148.20 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 444.69. The company has a market capitalization of £433.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

