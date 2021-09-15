Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 20th (NASDAQ:CNTQU)

Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2’s (NASDAQ:CNTQU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CNTQU stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.